Kogi community begs govt to rehabilitate township roads

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The people of Iyara community, headquarters of Ijumu council area of Kogi State have called on the state government to carry out an urgent rehabilitation of Iyara township roads.

The traditional ruler of the community, the Eleta Oluyara of Iyara, Oba Michael Olorundare who made the appeal on behalf of the community at the Iyara day said the township roads are gradually turning to death traps.

Oba Olorundare said it was appallingly disheartening that the ancient town which is the headquarters of a council area can neither boast of any social amenities nor motorable roads.

He said government presence at the ancient town was almost non-existent, as most of the development efforts carried out in the town were purely through communal efforts. He urged the Kogi state road maintenance agency to immediately fix the dilapidated township roads to ease movement in the town.

Oba Olorundare also called on the state government and other appropriate federal government…