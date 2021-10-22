Motorists, travelers stranded as bridge collapses in Delta

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

HUNDREDS of motorists and travelers were Friday, stranded, following the collapse of Umutu bridge along Agbor- Abraka-Eku road in Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State.

Our Correspondent gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of the day, adding that the aged long bridge gave way as a Trailer conveying heavy duty construction bulldozer was passing through it towards the Agbor axis of the state.

Motorists and travelers lamented over the sad situation obviously confused on the next step to take as at the time of filling in this report.

The deplorable condition of federal road has been on the news, with report of the road project already awarded for reconstruction by the federal government.

The road link many communities in the state and connect the people with other parts of the country, particularly Northern and South East states.

Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Ochor Christopher Ochor who hails from the area,…