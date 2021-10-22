Ngige faults exclusion of labour ministry in draft social protection policy

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has faulted the exclusion of his ministry in the draft National Social Protection Policy.

Ngige said this at a meeting with a delegation of the United Nations and key stakeholder Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on Thursday, in Abuja.

The minister had called for the meeting to discuss the Draft National Social Protection Policy and the Draft Harmonised Social Protection Coordination Bill.

The minister also revealed that the meeting was convened on a request by the Director, International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Ngige stated that it was improper to designate the Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. as chairman and co-chairman in the draft policy, without any mention of the labour ministry, which would drive social security.

The labour ministry should occupy…