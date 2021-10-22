Sanwo-Olu, wife, others grace ‘Eko On Show’





… Late Fela Anikulapo Kuti honoured

By Juliet Ebirim

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, members of the State Executive Council and several other top dignitaries including former Senator, Mr Musiliu Obanikoro, were on Friday evening thrilled by array of Nigeria’s best entertainers at ‘Eko on Show’ event.

The show which was organised by the State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to celebrate Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebration, as well as pay tribute to the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, took place at Muri-Okunola Park, Victoria Island under an atmosphere of fun, relaxation and entertainment.

Speaking on the success of the Eko on Show event and the enthusiasm shown by participants at the event, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, assured all fun-loving Lagosians, Nigerians and the world as a whole, that the entertainment scene is gradually being opened for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper