The American drum is beating too loudly

By Owei Lakemfa

THE little veiled call by Mrs. Nikky Nimrata Haley, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations that China should be attacked for not obeying her country’s unilateral sanctions against Iran, and the abduction of Venezuelan Special Envoy, Alex Saab for the same reason, are unsettling. They are a reminder of the anarchism that prevailed in the 1865-1895 ‘Wild, Wild West’ of American history.

On July 14, 2015, the US, France, Russia, United Kingdom, China and Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA, with Iran under which the latter would curb its nuclear programme.

In return, the American, European and the United Nations, UN, sanctions on Iran were to be eased. Six days later, the UN Security Council unanimously passed Resolution 2231 endorsing this agreement.

On January 16, 2016, the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA verified that Iran has kept its side of the agreement. However, on December 1, 2016 the American…