Why women are leading in renewable energy — Adaobi Oniwinde, AllOn

After several years working with Shell International in the Netherlands as an External Relations Executive, Adaobi Oniwinde joined All On to anchor the Policy and Partnerships department, overseeing the company’s communications strategy.

She comes to the role with eight years as a communications specialist for Shell Companies in Nigeria on the regional level; from not so humble beginnings as press office intern at the Clinton White House, where she contributed to speeches for then-First Lady, Hillary Clinton; and AARP where she served as a speechwriter for members of the Board and an Internal Communications Consultant at The World Bank.

Adaobi, as the Image Maker of All On, tells BL how she is connecting women to new markets and opportunities in the Renewable Energy sector.

Tell us about your vision for renewable energy…

Let’s look at it this way. By 2050, Shell’s core business will not be Oil and Gas.

The Energy Transition is in motion all over the world and everyone better…