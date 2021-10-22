Wike swears in Barasua, first female LG Chairman in Bonny

Charges her on unity in leadership as community mourns late predecessor

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to ensure more women inclusion in politics, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has sworn in Dame Anengi Barasua, JP., as the first female Executive Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area.

Her position as described by Governor Wike is an opportunity to show her potential in service as he charged her to always work in unity with the leadership of Bonny LGA.

Barasua succeeded the late David Irimagha, former Bonny LGA Executive Chairman, who was described as a dependable chairman who remained consistent in tough times.

In her inaugural speech, Barasua appreciated the confidence that the party leadership reposed in her and the support from party members as well as the people of Bonny Local Government.

She assured her constituents of a continuous open-door policy geared towards listening and attending to the varying concerns, daily yearnings and natural plights of the people…