Attack on Oyo Correctional facility exposed Nigeria’s poor security situation ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Saturday, condemned the attack of the Oyo town correctional facility, saying the invasion was a national embarrassment.

Suspected bandits on Friday night reportedly attacked the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town, freeing unspecified number of inmates at the facility.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, the Yoruba generalissimo said the invasion of Oyo town prison by bandits has exposed the poor security situation in the country.

He also expressed concern at the situation, adding that Oyo state and the entire southwest has never experienced such jailbreak in a very long time, adding that the same situation also played out in Kabba, Kogi state.

Adams, however, blamed the Oyo state security service for its failure to beef up the security in the prison.

He said: “Oyo town has never recorded such incident in its long…