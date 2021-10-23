Attack on Oyo Prison: FG launches manhunt for 575 fleeing inmates, recaptures 262

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government said it has begun a manhunt for the 575 inmates of the Oyo Medium Security Custodial Centre in Oyo State who are currently at large following Friday morning attack on the prison by armed criminals.

It said, so far, 262 inmates have been recaptured, promising to recapture the 575 who are still at large.

READ ALSO:Goronyo attack: Zulum, Yahaya visit Sokoto as NEGF’s Reps; donate N20m

The Oyo Custodial Centre was established in 2007 with a capacity of 160 inmates but as of the time of attack, had a total population of 907. Of this number, awaiting trial persons were 837 representing 92%, while there were just 64 convicts.

Sola Fasure , Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in a statement issued Saturday in Abuja said while his principal has been briefed on the attack and currently monitoring developments, the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been on the situation immediately the…