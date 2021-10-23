Bagudu lauds soldiers for sustaining peace in Kebbi

Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, has commended soldiers of 1 Battalion Dukku Barracks, Birnin-Kebbi, for supporting the state in the maintenance of peace and security.

Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, made this known in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Dakingari said Gov. Bagudu gave the commendation during a visit to the barracks in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

He said the governor observed his Juma’at prayer at the barracks, led by the Chief Imam, Maj. Tanimu Hamisu-Kautu, who prayed for the nation and its leaders.

The governor wished those in peace keeping and special operation success and God’s protection.

Bagudu later interacted with the children in the Barracks and pledged to provide scholarship to eligible children to go further in their studies.

He directed his Special Adviser, retired Navy Capt. Abubakar Zaki-Mu’azu, to…