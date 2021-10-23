Borno reiterates ban on political thugs, ‘ECOMOG’

Governor Babagana Zulum

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Borno State Government has reiterated its position on the ban of political thuggery, a.k.a ECOMOG, across all the 27 Local Government Areas, even as it said, anybody found parading as political Thugs would be dealt with accordingly.

It also said, in the last two years, N2 billion was distributed to various youths groups and associations including vulnerable individuals, adding that, it is ready to deal with anybody who parade as political thugs.

Briefing journalists in Maiduguri, Commissioner for Sports and Youths Empowerment, Hon Saina Buba said, the Ban still effective to curb the increasing menace of street begging, burglary, rape, killings and all forms of social vices which became the order of the day in the state.

Recalled that, earlier this week, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum had, along with the Commissioner of Police, the DSS and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps officials, summoned a meeting with different groups…