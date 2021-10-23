CSR: NGO advocates social inclusion, wellness of elderly

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Corporate Organizations have been called to promote wellness and fitness of the elderly through Sports and other Recreational activities that would enhance their mental health in the country.

This call was made by the Centre for Gender Economics, CGE, Africa during its 2nd Annual Football Match to commemorate International Day for the Older Persons 2021.

With the theme, ‘My Football, My Therapy’, the CEO, CGE, Uchenna Idoko disclosed that, promoting the initiative would aid the mental and physical health of the aged people to make them feel the sense of belonging in the society.

This is the second football tournament for the Senior Women Association Football League, SEWA FL and the competition started last year.

In Nigeria, October 1 was celebrated as Independent Day but globally, it is the United Nations International Day for Older Persons.

“It was the time to celebrate older people for their contributions to the world and the situation they have found…