How bandits attacked us with petrol bombs, injured one ― Imo police

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Imo State Police Command on Friday said “armed bandits” suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, an armed group of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, used petrol bombs to set ablaze the Police station in Umuelemai, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the State, last Thursday night.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The command said the hoodlums came in five vehicles and three motorcycles and shot at the police officers at duty but that the officers responded adequately.

But in the process of the gun battle, the Police said one of the officers was injured and was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

It added that the hoodlums only succeeded in putting fire in the building but were prevented from looting the arms and ammunition in the police station.

