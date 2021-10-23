IPOB killed Dr. Akunyili, 175 security agents, FG insists

Dr Chike Akunyili

*Alleges some countries aiding Nnamdi

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal Government, yesterday, alleged that some countries were aiding the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, insisting that the group was responsible for the death of Dr. Chike Akunyili.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, who made the allegation while briefing journalists, insisted that some state actors aided Kanu after he escaped from the country.

“We have also established that Kanu is not alone in his subversive activities.

“He has accomplices in Nigeria and abroad, individuals and groups as well as state and non-state actors who are aiding and facilitating his campaign against the people and state of Nigeria.

“Some of the state actors aided Kanu, even as a fugitive, in his destructive mission, ignoring the terrorist nature of his activities.

“We call on these countries to desist from aiding…