Jailbreak: Makinde orders immediate redeployment of security personnel to Oyo boarders

Governor Seyi Makinde

…commiserates with families of two slain security operatives

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Following gunmen attack on the Abolongo Correctional Facility, Oyo on Friday night, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, has called for calm over the jailbreak, stating that all security agencies in the state have been put on high alert, and that the state would do everything to protect its citizens and all state and national assets.

Makinde, who stated this in a state broadcast aired on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) on Saturday night, said the government has directed the security agencies to deploy personnel to critical national assets within the state and to monitor all entrances and exit points across the state.

He urged all residents of the state to be watchful and to call the Security Emergency Number 615 in case they notice any untoward movement of persons or development,…