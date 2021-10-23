Lagos suspends staff over misconduct in PCR test payments arrangement for inbound passengers

…Commences full probe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has suspended staff of the government-appointed firm charged with the responsibility of collecting COVID Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR test payments and connecting passengers to approved designated private COVID PCR test centers over alleged misconduct.

Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Saturday, in reaction to media report on Friday, October 22, 2021, titled; ‘Passengers Refuse to Pay PCR Test Fee into Private Account’; wherein it was reported that inbound passengers at the Murtala International Airport refused to remit mandatory PCR test fee payments into a private account belonging to a member of staff of the government-appointed firm charged with the responsibility.

Abayomi, Inna statement, however, clarified that an arrangement involving the payment of fees into a personal account was necessitated by the need to ameliorate the…