Nigerian Army replies ‘The Economist’, says it’s globally respected

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the Economist Magazine claiming that Nigeria was collapsing under the threats of insurgency, banditry and secessionism as a resulting inability of the Army and other security agencies to rise up to the challenges, the Nigerian Army has said it remains steadfast, unwavering and resolute in stamping out terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes assailing the country and the West African sub-region

The Army said its exploits in ensuring peace and sustenance of democracy in several parts of the world is also widely acclaimed and globally respected.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known on Saturday in a statement.

He said, “The Nigerian Army has been notified of a recent article published in the online version of the “Economist”, a London based magazine, titled “Insurgency, Secessionism and Banditry Threaten Nigeria” which was ostensibly crafted to…