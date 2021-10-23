Niniola, Chike, others shut down Les Damiers launch in Lagos

.

By Juliet Ebirim

Penultimate Saturday, Les Damiers Du Cap transformed Wave Beach into a picturesque spectacle to celebrate its official debut in the Nigerian market.

Following a spontaneous showcase in shopping malls across Lagos where carnival dancers upturned the activities of local shoppers with captivating dance performances and games while handing out party invites to a few lucky bystanders, it was no surprise that the official launch of Les Damiers Du Cap attracted a host of influencers, celebrities and other invited guests, all eager to experience an evening at the beach with the wine for the unconventional dreamer.

From fairy lights to seats overlooking the star-spangled sea, the event was perfectly curated to introduce Les Damiers Du Cap’s vibrant variants– Star Chaser, Wave Dancer and Sun Chaser, each uniquely crafted to suit the unorthodox palate of the modern non-conformist.

With Shody on hypeman duties, the night was punctuated by several high energy performances…