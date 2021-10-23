Police nab 3 suspected kidnappers, recover arms, ammunition, POS machine, charms

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The Nigeria Police said it has apprehended three kidnappers who have been terrorising part of Kogi State.

The Kogi State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP William Anya made this known on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

According to the statement, “Consequent upon the activities of criminal elements terrorizing Itobe and it’s environs particularly Itobe-Anyigba highway, on 16/10/2021 the Police operatives attached to Itobe Division under Ajaokuta Area Command arrested the duo of Danlami Shauibu and Kabiru Amodu both of Adumu village who were suspected to be responsible for series of kidnapped activities around the area.

“The suspects were arrested by the Police team following intelligence led operations to contain the activities of criminal elements in the area.

“The suspects confessed belonging to a gang responsible for terrorizing road users along Itobe-Anyigba highway.

“During preliminary investigation, one of the…