COVID-19: NCDC registers additional 159 infections, one death as of Oct 23

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered an additional 159 new COVID-19 infections and one death across 13 states of the federation on Saturday.

The NCDC in an update shared on its website on Sunday morning, said the country’s fatality toll from the virus now stood at 2,856.

Recall that 159 additional cases reported on Saturday, indicate a decreased from the 176 cases posted previously in the country.

It added that the latest figure of confirmed cases had also increased the country’s infection toll to 210,295, stating that the active cases are 9,248, with 198,191 cases been discharged across the country.

According to it, Kaduna State in the Northwest ranked first on the log with 47 cases, followed by Enugu State in the Southeast and Benue in the North central with 44 and 36 cases, respectively.

While Delta in the South South reported 10 cases, Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported seven cases followed by Plateau with five cases.

Amongst others…