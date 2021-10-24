Empower youths to become self-reliant – Buni charges Yobe politicians

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Saturday charged politicians in the state to empower youths to enable them to become self-reliant.

Buni, in a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu, disclosed this when the state’s political stalwarts from Zone B paid him a courtesy visit.

He noted that empowering youths would accelerate economic prosperity and minimize restiveness.

“Political stalwarts, elites and appointees must invest in the youths through economic empowerment, and offering scholarships to those from indigent families, to give them a future and to take them away from social vices” he said.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the growing unity in Zone B, saying “We must do away with primordial sentiments, such as ethnic differences for us to grow and develop.

“ l am happy with the sense of unity growing in the zone,” he said.

According to him, Yobe was having its fair share of federal appointments, under the …