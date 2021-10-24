FG trains Agric Extension Agents in Enugu

.

By Dennis Agbo

In line with the federal government’s agricultural policy, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has commenced training of Agricultural Extension Agents in Enugu state.

No less than 40 of the agents have been trained in the state on Tools and Methodologies on Selected Agricultural Value Chains.

The Enugu training which ended during the weekend as part of a four-day training of extension workers on extension tools, methodologies and selected agricultural value chains, was conducted simultaneously in the thirty-six states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

The training which was second of its kind was organized by the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS), Sasakawa-Africa Association/Global 2000.

Declaring the training open, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural…