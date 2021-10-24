Handling ‘in sickness and in health’ of your marriage vows

By Bunmi Sofola

Did it ever occur to you that when you stood at the altar and promised to love your husband ‘in sickness and in health,’ that one day you’d be forced to confront the reality of those vows? You ought to. This is life. We’re all going to get old.

Some of us may suffer long-term or terminal illness or have accidents that leave us unable to look after ourselves.

When accidents happen, would you be able to look after your sick spouse unconditionally? Would your husband do it for you? More to the point, would you want him to?

“I’m not the kind of person who copes very well with illness or stress,” confessed Kate. “I’ve only been married for two years.

If he suffered a long-term illness now, I would probably walk away. I am young and I have my whole life ahead of me.

However, if it was something short-term, I would stay and care for him. I would also do this if I was in my 50s, or 60s, and still with the same man I’m with now”, concludes…