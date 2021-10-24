Inconvenient truths about Nigeria (2)

By Douglas Anele

Akin Ajose-Adeogun further affirms that majority of the north’s intelligentsia (or Fulani caliphate colonialists) are either enthusiastic supporters of the Islamisation agenda or are indifferent to it. The northern proletariat are also enthusiastic about it and expect to benefit handsomely in a conflict with the south.

Fulani caliphate colonialists have long prepared for this conflict, and with the coming of Buhari have seized the most critical institutions of state and tightened their stranglehold on the army, which is “really no more than the mercenary force it was in the days of Lugard when the mandate never exceeded preservation of the interests of those in power.”

Ajose-Adeogun further claims that the south-west’s response to the existential threat posed by the north is hampered “by the namby-pamby character of the average Yoruba and by the blatant careerism of their opportunistic leaders who have no aspiration other than to secure advancement for…