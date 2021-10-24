IPOB threatens one-week lockdown in S/East

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has given the Federal Government a November 4th deadline to unconditionally, release its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or risk a week-long lockdown in the entire South-East region of the country.

This is even as the separatist group accused the Federal Government of insincerity in the manner it was handling the prosecution of Kanu.

The ultimatum was contained in a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful following the adjournment of Kanu’s trial to November 10.

Kanu was arraigned on Thursday on a seven-count amended charge preferred against him by the Federal Government before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

His arraignment paralysed economic activities in major cities of the South-East as people observed the sit-at-home directive of the IPOB.

Meanwhile, Kanu pleaded not guilty to all the amended charge. In his objection, the embattled IPOB leader argued that there was no proof…