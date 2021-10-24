JAMB makes N400m from correcting errors in candidates’ names

By Adesina Wahab

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, a couple of years ago, made over N400 million from candidates who requested that their names be written in other manners apart from the ones they initially inputed while filling forms to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, the body in charge of the exam, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this, said the supposed errors were intentionally made by such candidates who bought more than one form, and who hoped to present the results of the exam where they scored higher marks for admission purposes.

Oloyede stated this while delivering a lecture at the Faculty of Arts, Lagos State University LASU, Ojo, Lagos.

The lecture was titled “Normalising the abnormal: JAMB operations during the COVID-19 era.”

Oloyede who assumed office in 2016, said the incident occurred during his first…