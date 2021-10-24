LAWMA vows to get rid of over 42 illegal dumpsites in Amuwo-Odofin LGA

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, has vowed to direct energy and resources, to the clearing of several illegal dumpsites around FESTAC Town and the entire Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

He made the promise at a stakeholders’ meeting with residents and various interest groups, on LAWMA’s community clean-up campaign, at the council secretariat, FESTAC Town, where he assured them of total clearance of the heaps of refuse within a couple of weeks, with their cooperation and attitudinal change.

Odumboni frowned at the poor environmental hygiene of the residents, as he bluntly condemned their nonchalant approach to waste management and environmental care.

He stressed that the situation could not continue like that for a community once known as the cleanest in the state.

“There are no fewer than 42 illegal dumpsites in Amuwo-Odofin. This place is extremely dirty. You are only concerned about…