Mistakes women entrepreneurs make — Rita Egbon

By Esther Onyegbula

Rita Edoyemwen Ogiamien Egbon, a UK-based Nigerian Beauty Entrepreneur, is the CEO of Squares Beauty and Accessories located in London, United Kingdom. In 2004, she travelled to the United Kingdom where she obtained her BTEC National Diploma in Health and Social Care from Southwark College Bermondsey, London.

Subsequently, she also obtained a Certificate of Higher Education in Physiology and a BSC Honours in Education Studies at the University of East London. With an insatiable quest for knowledge and continuous learning, Rita went further to the London School of Academics where she obtained her Master’s in Religious Studies.

Recently, she was recognised by the Edo Festival and Awards in the UK for her immense contribution to the Edo community in the United Kingdom. In this interview, she shares her journey as a Beauty Entrepreneur in the UK, catering for the beauty needs of Africans especially Nigerians. Enjoy!

Did you work in the corporate sector before your…