My parents deserve award too, says Crescent university best graduating student

The best 2019/20 graduating student of the Crescent University, Abeokuta, Qudrat Ishola, said her father and mother deserved an award for best parents for their roles in her achievements in life so far.

Ishola ,19, who graduated with a 4.91 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Abeokuta on Saturday that the medals she received on her convocation day were dedicated to her parents.

She explained that despite financial challenges, they supported, advised her all through and always reminding her of her goals.

Ishola, who graduated from the Department of Biological Science, said, “although, it was not microbiology I actually wanted to study, I have passion for Medicine and Surgery and I still do.

” I heard that if I pass my microbiology examinations well, I would have higher chance of being able to transfer to Medicine and Surgery.

” I got this burning passion to be the best among my mates the day I got admitted to Crescent…