NDUBUISI KANU: Death and power of courage [OPINION]

NDUBUISI KANU: Death and power of courage

NDUBUISI KANU

By Ikedi Ohakim

In  Nigeria today,  where  the  spirit  of  nationalism is  fast  receeding  and many prefer  to  draw  identity  and  relevance  from  the parochial,  an  obvious euphemism for tribal  or  ethnic  loyalty,  His  Excellency,  Admiral  Ndubuisi  Kanu,  carved a distinct personality while  alive  as  a  nationalist  per excellence.

 Without  diluting  or  losing  the  Igboness  in  him,  the  Ovim-born  retired  Naval Admiral,  profoundly  exuded  a  rare  eclectic spirit  by  efficiently  and  clinically combining  the  business  of  championing  the  cause  of  the  Igbo  nation  within  the context  of  a  United  Nigeria  and  consciously  promoting  nationalistic  ideals, founded  on  the  principles  of  justice,  equity  and  good  conscience  without  being held  down  by  the  divisive  primordial  sentiments  of  religion,  language  and  ethnic nationality….



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

