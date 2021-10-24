NDUBUISI KANU: Death and power of courage [OPINION]

.

By Ikedi Ohakim

In Nigeria today, where the spirit of nationalism is fast receeding and many prefer to draw identity and relevance from the parochial, an obvious euphemism for tribal or ethnic loyalty, His Excellency, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, carved a distinct personality while alive as a nationalist per excellence.

Without diluting or losing the Igboness in him, the Ovim-born retired Naval Admiral, profoundly exuded a rare eclectic spirit by efficiently and clinically combining the business of championing the cause of the Igbo nation within the context of a United Nigeria and consciously promoting nationalistic ideals, founded on the principles of justice, equity and good conscience without being held down by the divisive primordial sentiments of religion, language and ethnic nationality….