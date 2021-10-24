New Delta APC leaders’ll lead party to victory in 2023

*Makes case for genuine reconciliation

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress ,APC, in Delta State, Dr. Iyke Odikpo, has said with the emergence of the new party leadership in the state, APC is poised to take over governance in Delta in 2023.

Odikpo, Council Member of Federal University of Technology, Akure, and party leader from Aniocha North Local Government Area, expressed confidence in the new state executives.

He said this in a statement by Mr. Clement Nwaeme on behalf of his Media Office.

The statement reads:” On behalf of my supporters, the Delta Renaissance members and stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta State, I sincerely congratulate Elder Omeni Sobotie on his emergence as Chairman of the Party in the state.

“Elder Omeni Sobotie is experienced and strategic politician with over 30 years of active politics and at different times served the state as Political Adviser and Commissioner. His contribution to the growth of opposition politics is indeed…