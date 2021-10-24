Super Falcons qualify for final round despite loss to Ghana

PHOTO CREDIT | Goal



By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have qualified for the final round of 2o22 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations despite suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to Ghana on Sunday.

Nigeria advanced after a 2-1 aggregate victory and will face the winner of the tie between Cote d’Ivoire and Niger Republic for the competition proper taking place in Morocco.

A qualification for the tournament will see eleven times winners, Nigeria stand a chance to qualify for the Women’s World Cup holding in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

The Black Queens opened scoring in the 48th minute through Princella Adubea after a goalless first half.

A red card for captain Portia Boakye and Nigeria holding on to their aggregate advantage ended Ghana’s hope of a fightback.

The loss for Ghana means they will continue their wait to feature again at the quadrennial event – a competition they last qualified for in 2007.

Vanguard News Nigeria