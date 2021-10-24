We do not impose multiple taxes, levies on private schools- Enugu Govt

Enugu State Government says it does not collect multiple taxes and levies from private school owners and other organisations in the state.

The government made the clarification while reacting to the allegation that its ministries and agencies collected multiple taxes and levies from private primary and secondary schools in the state.

Some of the officials, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu, said individuals and organisations were being charged as required and stipulated by the laws in the state.

In his reaction, the General Manager, Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency (ENSSAA), Mr Ike Ezeugwu said the law establishing the agency allowed for control of outdoor structures which schools were inclusive.

According to him, the law forbids anyone to provide any outdoor structure without approval from the ENSSAA.

He denied forcing any school to erect…