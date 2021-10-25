13,800 passports abandoned at Lagos offices

The Passport Controller, Lagos Passport Command, Mrs Milka Musa, Controller of Immigration, CIS, on Monday, said that about 13,800 passports remained uncollected at the Lagos Passport offices.

Musa told newsmen in Lagos that about 12,300 were uncollected at Ikoyi passport office, while 1500 were at the Festac office, adding that a-yet-to-be ascertained number of passports, also remained uncollected at the Ikeja passport office.

The passport controller appealed to applicants, who had applied in any of the passport offices before September, to check their respective office of application for collection.

She further confirmed that the Passport Control Officer, PCO, in charge of each of the offices had sent text messages as a reminder to applicants concerned.

“However, based on the volume of the uncollected passports, I believe the applicants had forgotten they applied for a passport.

“And these may be the…