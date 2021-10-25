2023: Don’t visit our Secretariat for consultations — Delta Monarchs tell politicians

.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Council of Traditional Rulers has told politicians in the state not to consider visiting its State Secretariat in Asaba for political campaigns/consultations ahead of the 2023 elections.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the monthly meeting of the Traditional Rulers which was held in Asaba, the State capital.

Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM, Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II, Obi of Owa, read the communique and was flanked by the First Vice Chairman, HRM, Major – Gen Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), Orodjie of Okpe, and the Second Vice-Chairman, HM, Pere Stanley Perediegha Luke, Kalanama VIII, Pere of Akugbene – Mein.

The Monarch’s in the Communique, “advised politicians who wish to visit traditional rulers at the State Council Secretariat to consider carrying out such visitations to the traditional rulers at their zonal level for onwards carriage of their messages to other grassroot traditional rulers.

“We…