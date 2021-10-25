60th Birthday: Sam Amuka remains my role model — Adefaye

Mr. Gbenga Adefaye

By Dapo Akinrefon & Gabriel Olawale

As notable Nigerians and other media icons, yesterday, paid glowing tributes to Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, the General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard Media Ltd., on his 60th birthday celebration, he stated that the Publisher, Sam Amuka, remained his role model.

Adefaye said this at a colourful ceremony held at Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, were the guests described him as a man of honour and integrity.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; former Speaker of the House of Represenatives, Mr. Dimeji Bankole; former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Nike Akande, and Mr. Ray Ekpu, were among those that sang his praise.

He stood by me — Ooni of Ife

In his remarks, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, described Adefaye as a man who stood by him when he was being enthroned as Ife monarch.

He said: “This a double honour for the celebrant. Despite the fact he is a true son of the soil, he is simple in…