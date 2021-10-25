CBN releases guidelines for eNaira

President Muhammadu Buhari with the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo SAN and the CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele as President unveiled the eNaira at the State House Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE. OCT 25TH 2021

Following the launch of the eNaira by President Muhamadu Buhari, the application for the digital currency introduced by the CBN has become available for download, with more than 5,000 downloads within hours of the launch.

This is as the apex bank released regulatory guidelines which stipulate that charges for transactions that originate from the eNaira platform will be free in the first 90 days commencing from October 25.

After this period, applicable charges as outlined in the Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-bank Financial Institutions will become effective.

The eNaira speedwallet app meant for individuals had, as at 4p.m., seen more than 5,000 downloads while the eNaira speed merchant wallet had seen close to 1,000 downloads.

According to the regulatory and…