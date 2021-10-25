NLC, BPE kick against further privatization of govt assets

…have we achieved the objectives? Fashola asks

…234 enterprises so far privatised

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC and the Bureau for Public Enterprise, BPE have asked the National Assembly to be cautious in enacting laws that seek to privatise and concession more government assets.

This came as the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola demanded to know if the objectives of such exercise in the past were realized.

On his part, Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila underscored the need for a legal framework for the privatisation and concession of government assets.

The leaders spoke on Monday at the public hearing of a bill titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Public Enterprises Privatization and Commercialization 1999 Act Cap P38 LFN 2004 And Enact the Public Assets Reform Bill 2021 For Improved Efficiency and Management of Public Assets in Nigeria and For Related Matters’

