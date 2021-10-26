FG approves N30bn for Polytechnics, Colleges of Education

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government, Tuesday said that N30 billion has been approved for the Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in the country.

The approval came on the heels of series of agitations for better welfare for members by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu disclosed this at a round table organized by ASUP in Abuja with the theme “Repositioning Nigeria’s Polytechnics for National Relevance and Global Competitiveness.”

The Minister, who was represented by the Executive Secretary, National Board of Tertiary Education, Mr. Idris Bugaje, Executive Secretary, National Board of Tertiary Education, said the money is intended to alleviate the challenges facing Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in the country.

Adamu assured that his ministry was working hard to ensure the release of the money to the respective institutions.

According to him, “I am glad to report that as part of the realization of…