My ex-wife, Precious denied my kids breast milk, employed 12 nannies — Fani-Kayode tells court





.

…..seeks dismissal of her N800m suit

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss the N800million suit that was instituted against him by his estranged wife, Ms. Precious Chikwendu.

The erstwhile Minister, in a counter-affidavit he filed through his team of lawyers, told the court that his ex-wife who is a former beauty queen, deprived his children breast milk on the account of the need to preserve her shape, “coupled with a contrived medical condition which she claimed would not permit her to breastfeed them”.

In a 23-paragraphed affidavit he personally deposed to in opposition to the suit, Fani-Kayode, said it was not true that the Applicant (Ms Chikwendu) was violently separated from the four children they had together.

He told the court that rather, “she elected to leave her matrimonial home and consciously abandon the children, in order to optimize without…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper