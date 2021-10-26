Physical activities reduce impact of COVID-19 on patients — Experts

By Chioma Obinna

Health experts have said that physical activities could reduce the impact of COVID-19 infection on patients, even as they warned of an increasing Lung COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

The experts spoke to Good Health Weekly, shortly after the opening ceremony of the 5th scientific conference and Annual General Meeting of the Association of Clinical and Academic Physiotherapists of Nigeria, with the theme, “Physiotherapy in pandemic and beyond”.

They maintained that physical activities were required right from prevention, onset of the disease to the management of the disease at the chronic stages.

According to them, the debilitating lung COVID also known as Viral Post-COVID Syndrome which is gradually increasing in numbers in Nigeria, can be prevented with physical activities.

Speaking, the National President, ACAPN, Dr. Chris Okafor, noted that with adequate care and exercise, the rate of COVID-19…