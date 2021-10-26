Police Recruitment: Ogun Command fixes CBT for Friday, Saturday





By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State Police Command has invited candidates who applied and attended the physical exercise in the 2020 recruitment scheme to the Computer-Based Test, CBT, scheduled to hold on Friday and Saturday.

According to a release by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, candidates are expected to visit the recruitment portal and print the CBT examination slip if qualified for the next stage of the exercise on or before Thursday, October 28.

Oyeyemi noted that the CBT test is the concluding part of the nationwide 10,000 Police recruitment for constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the CBT will hold on Friday and Saturday, at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, from 8am daily.

He said the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has warned candidates against falling victim of job scammers as the





