All set for Anambra governorship election ― INEC chairman





Professor Mahmood Yakubu

Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the commission is ready for the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

He said this at a meeting with the Joint National Assembly Committee INEC and Electoral Matters to engage with the commission over the forthcoming election in Abuja on Wednesday.

Yakubu said, “We have recovered from the series of attacks on our facilities and I am happy to say that we have deployed all the non-sensitive materials to all the local government areas.

“As far as INEC is concerned, we are good to go on Nov. 6.

“We have trained the requisite number of ad-hoc staff for the election and we have also mobilised members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for efficient distribution of materials on election day,” he said.

On the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards in Anambra, he said, “We have a little over 81,000 valid…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper