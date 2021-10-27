Carrington fellows urge Nigerian Youth to get PVCs, participate in poll processes





INEC PVCs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of the Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative (CYFI) ongoing PVC Drive Campaign, members have urged Nigerian youths to see their PVCs as their power and access to political significance.

The foundation made the call during a webinar, tagged: “Your PVC; Plastic or Power.?

The webinar which was held on Zoom, brought young people from different spheres together to discuss issues around electoral participation, with respect to the forthcoming elections.

During the event, which was moderated by Kawthar Salahudeen, a 2019 fellow of the Carrington Youth Fellowship, she stated that more young people still needed to understand the importance of their PVC, and so stop seeing it beyond mere plastics.

“We need to understand that these powerful PVCs will determine the fate of the nation in about 14 months to come, ” Salahudeen…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper