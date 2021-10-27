EFCC grills Alabi over N5.2bn ALGON funds





By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commenced investigations into the alleged diversion of N5.2 billion belonging to the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON.

To this ends, the anti-graft agency is interrogating the Chairman of the dissolved factional ALGON, Kolade Alabi, whose tenure was accused of corruption and diversion of the associations’ fund.

It was gathered that Alabi arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Jabi, Abuja on Monday and is currently being detained and grilled by operatives of the agency.

It was gathered that Alabi had a lot of case to answer to, especially the diversion of N5.2 billion allocated to the association for the development of the 774 local government area.

Meanwhile the Interim Management Committee, IMC of ALGON, had in an earlier report revealed that Alabi and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper