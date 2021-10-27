No petition received on Ogun APC congress — Appeal Committee





Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State Congress Appeal Committee set up to address petitions and grievances of members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on the recently conducted State Congress has ended its sitting with no petition received.

The two major factions battling for the soul of the party are that of Governor Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The two factions had on Saturday, October 16, conducted parallel congresses.

The five-man Appeal Committee set up by the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee headed by former House of Representatives member, Patrick Obahiagbon sat between Tuesday and Wednesday in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Obahiagbon told journalists that no petition was received within the two days of the committee’s sitting.

He said the development implied that the APC leaders and all stakeholders in the state were satisfied with the conduct of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper