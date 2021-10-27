PDP: Edo High Court denies restraining order on Orbih, others





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State High Court has denied issuing a restraining order on the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Dan Orbih, State Secretary of the party Hilary Otsu, the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and eight others from attending the PDP National Convention slated for later this week.

A statement issued by the Court’s Chief Registrar, H.O Osawaru Esq in a statement with REF. NO. EDJ/PRO/2021/VOL.11/130 reads in part “Let it be stated for record purposes that no such restraining order was issued by Hon. Justice J.O. Okeaya-Inneh. The applicants were only ordered to place the Respondents on Notice and leave was granted to the Claimants/Applicants to serve the originating process on the PDP outside the jurisdiction of the Court and a further leave was granted to the Applicant to serve the originating process by substitute means. The enrollment order…





