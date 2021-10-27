Police arrest 4 students in Ogun over attack on teachers





By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested four students of Community High School, Ijoun in Yewa North Local Government area of the state for conspiring together with other to unleash mayhem on their teachers on Monday.

The students, whose identities were yet to be unveiled as at press time, allegedly masterminded the attacks in which two teachers, Stephen Oyelekan and Kayode Olatunji were brutalised when hoodlums invaded the school on Monday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the students to Vanguard in Abeokuta, the state capital.

READ ALSO: Killing, kidnapping of teachers threats to education — ASUSS

He said investigation was still ongoing to ascertain the next step.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspects arranged the brutalisation of the two teachers for having the effrontery to punish them for noise making while the teachers were teaching in another…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper