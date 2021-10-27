Zulum inaugurates SUBEB Committee to address braindrain





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has inaugurated the State’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Audit Service Commission (ASC) to revive the education sector across the state.

According to him, the 17-member SUBEB would be led by Prof. Bulama Kagu, while Tahiru Shettima serves as the secretary of the board.

The six-member Commission is led by Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Lolum.

He is also to handle all matters on recruitment, promotion, dismissals and exercise disciplinary control over the Commission’s staff in the office of the Auditor General (AG).

While inaugurating the board and Commission Tuesday in Maiduguri, the governor said: “This is no doubt another breakthrough in our pursuit to sensitize the public system from all forms of financial indiscipline.

“It’s to enforce strict adherence to all financial regulations, principles and other relevant extant laws and circulars.”

He said the State Government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper