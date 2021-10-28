FUPRE postpones post-UTME to Nov 22





Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, FUPRE, Thursday, said the Post UTME Screening Exercise earlier scheduled to hold from Monday 25th to Saturday 30th October, 2021, has been postponed.

The Registrar, Mrs. Jane Omoyine in a statement, said: “This is to inform all candidates who chose the University as their first choice Institution, and scored 150 and above in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), that the exercise will now hold from Monday, 22nd to Saturday 27th November, 2021, between the hours of 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. daily.

“The registration exercise which commenced on Monday 4th October, 2021, continues till Wednesday 17th November, 2021.

“CANDIDATES WHO HAVE ALREADY REGISTERED FOR THE EXERCISE SHOULD REPRINT THEIR CONFIRMATION PAGE TO CHECK THEIR NEW EXAMINATION DATES.

“Eligible candidates are those who have five (5) O’ Level credits at one or two…





